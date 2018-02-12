Martin Amidu Sued; Vetting In Limbo?

Martin Amidu Related Stories Click here for attached document >>



According to him, Mr. Martin Amidu at age 66 is not qualified or eligible to be nominated as Special Prosecutor under section 13(3) of the office of the Special Prosecutor act, 2018 (Act 959).



They are also among other things asking that any purported nomination by the Attorney General or approval by Parliament or appointment by his execellency the President of the republic is unconstitutional, and therefore null and void.



Martin Alamisi Amidu, a former Attorney General in the National Democratic Congress [NDC] administration, was named as the Special Prosecutor by President Nana Adoo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Mr. Amidu, a man who has earned the nickname ‘Citizen Vigilante’ for his no-nonsense stance and campaign against corruption particularly in the NDC administration, was named by President Akufo-Addo today [Thursday], after an emergency cabinet meeting at the Flagstaff House.



The President in announcing the name, said he received the nomination from the Attorney General Gloria Akuffo, and has accepted the nominee, whose name will be forwarded to Parliament for approval when the House reconvenes from recess.



He is supposed to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday the 13th of February, 2018 for his vetting.





