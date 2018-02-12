PHOTO: Dr. Adward Asadu Receives Massive Support In Asante-Akim North

Related Stories As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares to elect national and regional executives to lead the party, majotity of delegates from the Asante-Akim North constituency, have vowed to elect Dr. Adward Asadu, as their Constituency Chairman in the upcoming primaries.



Dr. Adward Asadu is seen by majority of the delegates as the right person to take charge of the role as Constituency Chairman in the area.



As businessman who has created and operated several successful businesses, the delegates believe he would be able to introduce practical ways to create jobs for the people of Asante-Akim North constituency with necessarily depending on the central government for assisatance.



It is their hope that the good works demonstrated by their Member of Parliament (MP), Andy Appiah-Kubi, would be replicated by Dr. Adward Asadu as they root for him to become their Constituency Chairman in the upcoming NPP primaries