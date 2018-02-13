NPP Aspiring Chairman Pledges To Honour Party Old Folks

Related Stories Mr Stephen Kojo Arhin, a 66 year businessman contesting for the NPP Chairmanship position for Cape Coast North constituency of the New Patriotic Party has promised to blend older folks and the youth of the party to engender unity.



“Many supporters who have sacrificed for the NPP in the past seems to have been forgotten by the party. Team Arhin will ensure that these old folks are recognised. They can be a big asset to inspire the youth and provide a foundation for them to give out their best for the party” he said.



According to him, it was prudent for the Party to be united and resolute in order to become the better choice for all members and attractive to others to be able to retain power in 2020.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the NPP stalwart pledged to bring new visionary leadership skills into the Party to make it more attractive to all and sundry.



He explained that his administration would provide a transparent and accountable leadership and ensure that available channels in the constituency were followed in the execution of all duties.



Outlining his vision, Mr Arhin promised to institute an award scheme to reward loyal and committed polling station executives and other supporters for effective campaigning to retain power in 2020.



He promised to ensure financial discipline by opening bank accounts for each electoral area within the first six months of his tenure and work with all executives and grass-root members if given the nod.



Mr Arhin mentioned that finance, audit, organisation, research and communication committees would be established to enhance effective party administration in the Constituency.



“Most NPP grassroots supporters in the Cape Coast North Constituency have pledged their support to Mr Arhin, who is popularly called “Wewebi”, in his bid to become the Chairman in the constituency.”



Mr Arhin has been a member of the party since 1992 and remained a founding member in the Abura and Pedu area in Cape Coast and has served in various capacities in the then Cape Coast Constituency. He has been a major financier of the party in the constituency and is credited with sponsoring the party’s 2016 campaign as well as other TESCON activities in the constituency.



Mr Arhin called on the members of the Party in the constituency to give him the nod to lead them as he was ever prepared to bring new tactics in to manage the party.