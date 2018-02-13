Prof. Mills Was Pressured To Sack Me – Amidu

Related Stories The Special Prosecutor nominee, Martin Amidu has revealed that late President J.E.A Mills came under heavy pressure to sack him following a misunderstanding that ensued between them.



The anti-corruption campaigner, has stressed that he was not sacked by the former President for insubordination.



Mr. Amidu, who was the Attorney General and Minister for Justice under the erstwhile Atta Mills administration was dismissed after he reportedly fell out with the late President.



Beleaguered businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome is on record to have said Mr. Amidu was sacked after he attempted to beat the late president following a misunderstanding.



However speaking during his vetting at Parliament House Tuesday, Mr. Amidu stated that he offered to tender in his resignation letter after the quarrel and wasn’t sacked as it has been widely reported in the media.



“Mr. Chairman, I can assure you that I was not dismissed for insubordination…there is a court judgement that stated that my dismissal was unlawful. So if anybody gives the impression that I was dismissed for insubordination, he should go to the court and read the judgment.”



“Professor Mills was a very close friend and I was a close confidant and adviser and I’m saying that His Excellency Sir Bebako Mensah his secretary will tell you there’s no week he doesn’t send for me specifically until the thirteenth. I don’t know who asked him to call me and my brother’s wife and put those questions to me, that’s when I thought there was breach of trust so I told him I won’t serve you again. I said it that you asked me to come as a friend, if you don’t trust me as a friend I will not serve you again.



“…On the nineteenth, they announced that they had terminated my appointment then somebody goes and says my appointment was terminated for misconduct, so I went to court. That’s the situation, Bebako Mensah is alive, he was Ambassador to the Vatican, he was there, Martey Newmann was there, Bettey Mould Iddrisu was there, I was there. Bettey Mould’s husband and I continued talking, I have the emails here, don’t let us go there. That is why I wrote a tribute when Prof. died, it pained me that he died, Naadu (late President Mills wife) will tell you that we were very close even after the event. Prof. told people what he thought about being pressured to let me go.”