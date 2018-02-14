You’ll Fail If You Witch-Hunt – Haruna Iddrisu To Amidu

Related Stories The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has predicted that the Office of the Special Prosecutor will fail should it concentrate only on prosecuting past government officials.



In his concluding remarks at the vetting of the Special Prosecutor nominee, Martin Amidu, the Tamale South legislator said although his side of the House wishes the nominee well, he must not only focus on prosecuting past government officials, but current officials who engage in corrupt practices.



He said the office’s credibility and impartiality must be maintained by dealing with both past and present cases of corruption.



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor focuses on the past only, it only will become an instrument of witch-hunt, and if it does not deal with the present, it will lack credibility and impartiality that is required of the office,” Haruna Iddrisu said.



Martin Amidu on Tuesday faced Parliament’s Appointments Committee in what could probably be the longest ever vetting session in the 4th Republic.



He responded to over 150 questions from all members of the committee in the over 7-hour long session.



Many social media commentaries suggested that Martin Amidu will be approved following his performance, even as the Committee is yet to officially prepare its report.



The nominee himself has said that he believes he has nothing to lose whether or not he is approved to serve in the capacity as Special Prosecutor, despite massive endorsements from many Ghanaians including former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Pending lawsuit



Martin Amidu’s confirmation will now hang in a balance as a former Deputy Attorney General and Member of Parliament, Dominic Ayine, has filed a lawsuit challenging nomination.



According to the lawsuit, Martin Amidu, 66, has breached the age requirement for public officers who serve in such an office.



A win for Dominic Ayine in the Supreme Court will render null and void Parliament’s approval of Martin Amidu.