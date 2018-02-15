No Suspended Officer Can Contest For NPP Position – Dr. Amoako Tuffour

Related Stories A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Senior adviser to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Amoako Tuffour says suspended officials of the party cannot contest for positions in the party.



“No suspended official of the party can vie for any position, just as the Acting General Secretary said earlier”, Mr. Tuffour told Nhyira Fm in Kumasi on Wednesday.



Mr. Tuffour’s statement was in response to plans by some suspended officials of the party including Mr. Sammy Crabbe to contest for positions in the party.



He stated emphatically that Mr. Crabbe and others cannot stand for any position in the party as far as they have not been cleared by the National Council.



“Mr. Crabbe is not reinstated and the acting General Secretary’s statement holds”, he clarified.



Mr. Crabbe in an earlier interview had hinted he is ready to contest for the position of National Chairman.



Reacting to Dr. Amoako Tuffour’s comments, Mr Crabbe said they were unfortunate because the National Council which claims to possess the power to reinstate suspended officials is an inferior body to the Delegates Conference of the party according to its constitution.



“I disagree with my father Dr. Amoako Tuffour, he stated that National Council is the decision-making body but am sorry, it is the constitution which decides on all of us,” Mr. Crabbe said.



He also alleged that some members of the party are saying what they want because nobody has challenged them.



According to him, his intention to contest was triggered after some faithful supporters of the party confronted.



Commenting on his suspension, Mr. Crabbes indicated that he did nothing wrong as he was only trying to put things in order because he felt the leadership of the party did not treat Mr. Kwabena Agyapong well with his suspension from his position.



The NPP suspended its 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, alongside Mr. Agyapong in 2015, after they were accused of publicly rebelling against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend its National Chairman, Paul Afoko.