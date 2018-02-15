Suspended Persons Can't Pick Forms- Ashanti NPP

Related Stories Suspended individuals looking forward to contest various positions in the New Patriotic Party, have been cautioned to desist from picking forms since the party's Constitution frowns upon it.



The directive to such persons was contained in a release signed by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako.



Full Statement below...



We wish to bring to the notice of prospective candidates vying for various positions at the constituency level that any person who is under suspension does not qualify to contest in the upcoming elections.



Per the party's Constitution, such persons, be it at the regional or constituency levels are not allowed to pick nomination forms with the view of contesting.



In order to avoid any unforeseen circumstances, it will be appropriate for such individuals to respect the tenets of the party's Constitution and refrain from the electoral process.



It is our hope that qualified candidates will seize the opportunity following the opening of nominations and go through the various processes ahead of the elections.



We wish all prospective candidates good luck.



LONG LIVE GHANA, LONG LIVE NPP



Signed



Bernard Antwi Boasiako



Chairman, NPP, ASHANTI REGION