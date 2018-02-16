Nduom Speaks On PPP’s 6th Anniversary On Ghana, Great & Strong

Related Stories Progressive People’s Party (PPP) will be six years on the 25th of February 2018.



And as part of preparations towards the anniversary, founder member of the party, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, will tomorrow, Saturday, February 17, 2018 speak on the formative period of the party and how it has stood the test of time.



Dr Nduom will be looking at the PPP on his programme—Ghana, Great & Strong, which is carried live from 7:00 P.M.,–8:00 P.M., every Saturday on ATV and all GN radio stations across the country.



The party’s Progressive Youth Movement will also mark the anniversary with a NATIONAL YOUTH CONFERENCE on the theme: “Creating a viable Alternative Government; The Role of the Progressive Youth.” This will come of on Sunday, February 25, 2018.



