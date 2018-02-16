Martin Amidu Cannot Prosecute Any NPP Member – Solomon Nkansah

Related Stories Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Solomon Nkansah has emphatically stated that the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu cannot prosecute any NPP member.



“Martin Amidu cannot prosecute any NPP member of today”, he confidently pointed-out.



“I pray he works well as per the laws binding his office to defile all odds. I know he will be a very independent prosecutor so that for the first time in the history of this country we will have an independent person to hold such an office”, he added.



In an interview with Kasapa FM, Solomon Nkansah noted that he can’t understand himself when President Akufo-Addo and his government behave as if Free SHS is the only problem facing this country, and yes, they have solved it therefore nobody should complain of hardship again.



According to him, he has a strong feeling that the Special Prosecutor cannot in an orderly manner exercise his powers, since he will be prevented by the President to do so as he has already disclosed in his recent State of the Nation Addresss (SONA) that none of his appointees are corrupt.



“The fact is that Martin Amidu would not be given the necessary opportunity he needs by President Akufo-Addo to work with when the President has turned himself into a clearing agent, clearing everybody belonging to his party of wrongdoing”, he said.















