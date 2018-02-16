Speaker Is a Threat To Our Democracy - Muntaka

Related Stories Minority Chief Whip of Parliament and member of Parliament for Asawase constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mubarak Muntaka says Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye is a threat to democracy.



He says his attitude in parliament does not promote a democratic atmosphere in parliament.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that though they have been complaining about the Speaker's attitude, it is worsening by the day.



According to him he should not forget that though he is coming from a political party he is in the interest of all of us.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, yesterday threatened to disregard the authority of the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.



This follows what he describes as the Speaker’s failure to recognize him when he wanted to make an intervention during the debate on the Special Petroleum Tax yesterday (Thursday).



What further angered the Minority Leader was the fact that the Speaker rather called the Majority Leader for his contribution, even though he, Haruna Iddrisu, had been standing for several minutes.



Following the sequence of events, Haruna Iddrisu who was finally given the opportunity to speak, expressed his disappointment.



“I am sad at the way you have treated me as Minority Leader. I stood up before the Majority Leader. You owe me that courtesy and that respect. Mr. Speaker, even after hearing him [Majority Leader], you have still not decided whether to hear me or not”, he said.



The minority in parliament have threatened to impeach the speaker if he should continue with this kind of attitude which they say will create a state of lawlessness and division within the leadership of the house.



However, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu says the minority are complaining unnecessary.



He says they are trying to thwart the orders of the House which the Speaker is trying to prevent.



The Suame MP is asking his colleagues from the minority to behave appropriately and work according to the standing order of the House.