Amissah-Arthur Tours Eastern Region

Related Stories Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has toured some NDC branches in the Eastern Region to monitor the on-going reorganization and re -registration process.



Mr. Amissah-Arthur used the tour to assess the challenges with the re- registration exercise and interact with the grassroots and the Executives in the various branches.



During his tour, the former Veep echoed that the victory of the NDC in the 2020 elections is significantly dependent on the success of the exercise.



He urged the party members not to be divisive but rather embrace unity to guarantee absolute victory in the next elections.



He lauded the efforts and dedication of the members to the exercise, saying that “the registration concept was an integral part of the party’s democracy”.