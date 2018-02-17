NPP Youth Invoke Curses To Ensure Fair Vetting Exercise - VIDEO

Related Stories The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region have invoked curses on National Executives, Regional and Constituency executives to ensure free and fair vetting ahead of the constituency elections.



The angry youth believe the party executives have planned to unfairly disqualify some persons who they dislike for their favorite candidates, hence their invocation of curses, an action they say is a preemptive strike to get the executive to do the right thing.



They asked dreaded river gods in the area to deal ruthlessly with any executive who wants to cheat.



“Which ever executive at the national level who doesn’t want a free and fair exercise here, visit your anger on that person. Any executive at the Regional and Constituency level who want to subvert the will of the people deal with him/her ruthlessly. Furthermore, we ask that you visit your wrath on their wives, children and another relative to ensure there is free and fair vetting process so that there’ll be peace in the NPP.”



Meanwhile, New Patriotic Youth in Ahafo Ano South West Constituency in the Ashanti Region have threatened to set ablaze the party office if the constituency executives dismiss one Emmanuel Boamah from the coming constituency elections.



Emmanuel Boamah is contesting for the Constituency Chairman position.



The Leader of the Youth Owusu Frank addressing the media said Emmanuel Boamah qualifies to contest for that position saying the youth will not sit aloof if the constituency executives deny him the opportunity to contest.



Owusu Frank urged the constituency executives to apply the laws of the party as far as the constituency elections are concerned.



“We will set the party office ablaze after that we will all defect to NDC if the executives make attempt to disqualify Emmanuel Boamah from constesting. We are not going to sit down for our executives to take us for granted. We will fight for our rights and make sure they apply the laws governing the constituency elections” he said.



He accused Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South West Constituency Hon Johnson Kwaku Adu of being behind the constituency executives action because he wants to bring his brother to contest.









