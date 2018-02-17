Related Stories Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has commended Suhuyini Alhassan for publicly declaring that he voted against Martin Amidu.



The Tamale North Member of Parliament (MP), disclosed that he is the only member on the Appointments Committee who voted against the nomination of Mr Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.



This was contrary to reports that the committee unanimously approved Mr Amidu’s nomination after the seven hour vetting.



“I thought it was a mark of courage for a young man; a young legislator; he disagrees and he puts it out there…I disagree with his reasoning but I admire his courage to say that look I am not going to go along with the wave and this is the reason why; I admire that”



