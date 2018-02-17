Stop Comparing Security Lapses In NDC, NPP Governments – First Deputy Speaker Tells MPs

Related Stories The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, has urged Majority and Minority members of the House to stop comparing security lapses in the country in the regimes of the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the current New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said such comparisons were not good for the maintenance of peace and security in the country.



Mr Osei-Owusu made the call in Parliament on Friday following a contest between the Majority and Minority members as to which government recorded more vigilante activities and attacks on political parties.



While contributing to the debate on the State of the Nation address, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North and Vice-Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, Mr Collins Owusu-Amankwa, indicated that the country was now safe “under the visionary leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.



He said the crime rate and vigilante activities had reduced.



Mr Owusu-Amankwa indicated that the past NDC government recorded a high crime rate and a lot of vigilante activities by groups aligned to the party.



For instance, he said, vigilante activities were recorded in the Tamale South Constituency.



Minority’s reaction



However, the First Deputy Minority Whip, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, rose on a point of order and said the reference by Mr Owusu-Amankwa was wrong.



According to him, it was not true that more vigilante activities were recorded during the NDC government than what was pertaining currently.



For instance, Mr Ibrahim said, Mr Owusu-Amankwa was beaten up by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi.



Standing Orders



The Deputy Majority Leader, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, also stood on a point of order and said the reference to the beating of an honourable member was against the Standing Orders of Parliament.



She recalled that an NDC MP slapped his colleague NDC MP in Parliament.



The First Deputy Speaker said he expected the leaders to correct Mr Owusu-Amankwa but not to join the fray.



He, therefore, ruled all three of them out of order.