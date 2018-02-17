NPP Sympathizers Trade Blows At Vetting

Related Stories Some loyalist of suspended chairman for Asawase Constituency, Mr. I. K Brenya of the ruling NPP in the Ashanti region were engaged in a fierce free-for-all brawl at a venue for vetting of constituency executives.



The vetting was underway at the Ojampa Hotel which is in Kumasi when a group of supporters who claimed to be loyalist of I.K Brenya stormed the venue, accusing the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bermard Antwi Boaseko a.k.a Chairman Wontumi and the Chairman of vetting Committee, Mr Amoako Tuffour, for masterminding the disqualification of their potential candidate from the chairmanship race in the Asawase Constituency.



You could recall a clash between pro-Afoko and pro-Akufo-Addo supporters at Asawase Thursday 9th November 2015 which resulted in the stabbing to death of a 37-year-old man, Abubakari Saddick.



The deceased was a member of a group which had stormed the party office to stop alleged Afoko loyalists who had returned from the demonstration in Accra from reopening the office.



The office was locked by Mama China and Hajia Barikisu, who had accused the Constituency Chairman, Mr. I. K. Brenya, of masterminding the mobilization of party supporters to participate in the demonstration to kick against the decision by the NEC to suspend Mr Afoko.



At the vetting of Constituency executives which was spearheaded by Mr. Amoako Tuffour resulted in disqualifying of Mr. I.K Brenya from the contest on the grounds of he I.K Brenya hasn’t finished serving his suspension from the party.