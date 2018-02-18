Kennedy Agyapong On How NPP Won 2016 Election

Related Stories Controversially outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has eventually made the long-awaited revelation about how the ruling NPP won the 2016 election.



The fearlessly outspoken lawmaker and philanthropist had early last year dared his party that he would spill the beans on how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 elections, if they touched his (Ken Agyapong’s) good friend and Party Financier Mr Alfred Obeng, Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) who had come under fire for allegedly selling contaminated fuel under dubious circumstances to unlicensed companies.



Many people speculated that the NPP lawmaker insinuated the use of underhand tactics by the now ruling NPP to win the elections.



But the lawmaker, speaking last with Phillip Osei Bonsu on Ekosii Sen Tuesday afternoon said the NPP built a tried and tested system that made them get their results hours before the Electoral Commission, which successfully prevented the then ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) from rigging the elections, as they have always done against the NPP, he alleged.



“We didn’t allow them to steal, we grappled with them.. everyday when I say NDC rigs elections, my party people don’t believe it”, Mr Agyapong said.



“This time the president believed in what I have been saying and at a point I had a problem with a party elder because when we talk then he comes and starts talking about ‘law law law’ but when I went to explain to the President he understood”, he explained how he obtained the then candidate, now President Nana Akufo-Addo’s buy-in.



“So everywhere we used the youth and we built a system which was what beat and dazed them (NDC)… We built a system”.



“We began building the system in 2015”, he added timelines.



Asked by host Philip Osei Bonsu that it is widely alleged that NPP hacked the election, Mr Ken Agyapong revealed that there was no hacking. He vehemently disputed the hacking claims.



“We didn’t hack anything. We built a system… and We tested it they don’t know… We tested our system at the time the Mpraeso Member of Parliament died”, he fleshed out more details.



“We used it for collation and we discovered that we got our results before EC but still, some problems lingered so we perfected it… So our system didn’t involve hacking. We just made sure we were getting our results even before the EC can get its own results for us to collate… and that’s exactly what we did. That made us see that we’ve won the election and the EC cannot change the thing, that’s all”, he revealed further.



He added that vigilance and wide support from the youth and women groups also inured to the benefit of the then opposition NPP campaigning on a message of change because they were tired of the corruption and incompetence under the then NDC led by former President John Mahama, he guessed.



“We used the youth and women and the women in particular, they voted massively for change… The way the women voted, you have no idea”, he revealed.