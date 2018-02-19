Flagbearer-Chairman ‘Fights’ In NPP Normal- Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Related Stories Majority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has said “fights” or open misunderstandings between flagbearers or Presidents elected on the ticket of the NPP on one hand and National Chairpersons on the other hand are not new to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He was reacting to a question about the alleged bad blood between suspended NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko and President Akufo Addo leading to the suspension of the former from his position.



“NPP, we’ve always have to deal with this. There was a problem between Da-Rocha and Adu-Boahene”, he told Nana Ansah Kwao on Joynews.



“There was a problem between Peter Ala Adjetey and Kufuor. I mean we all knew in the party. It was a problem.



“You remember the Concordia affair? That President Kufuor as a candidate had gone to procure motor cycles for the campaign. The Chairman at that time said it was done at the blind side of the campaign so the party was not responsible for it. But Kufuor was the person going into a contest. So that created a problem”, he said.



“Between President Kufuor and MacManu there were some problems. Between President Kufuor and later Haruna Essekou there was some problems.”



The Majority Leader recommended that the Presidential candidate of the NPP be allowed by the party constitution to appoint a team of executives he can work with, given that as President he is allowed to appoint his team of ministers and other appointees to rule.



