Obeng Manu Fingered....After Contracting 'Robbers' To Attack NPP Secretary

Related Stories Alleged 'robbers' on Monday stormed the residence of the New Juaben Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Isaac Agyabeng and made away with the Constituency album (a register containing list of voters) , GHc4,700, iphone, Samsung phone and other personal belongings.



In a report filed by Peace FM’s Eastern Region correspondent, Michael Akrofi Monday morning, the security man at the constituency Secretary’s house who recognised the robbers led the police to their hideout at Betom, a suburb of Koforidua to arrest them.



Upon interrogation by the police, the suspects mentioned the name of Obeng Manu, the Constituency Organiser and Pius Tabi popularly known as Oboo Yanki, an NPP activist as those who contracted about four guys to rob Isaac Agyabeng.



Narrating the incidence on Peacefm's flagship programme, 'Kokrokoo', Michael Akrofi said the four perpetrators charged Ghc1,000.00, to undertake the "robbery", but Ghc 800.00 was agreed on, of which an initial half payment of Ghc 400.00 was made.



According to them, they were assigned to steal only the Constituency album; however, after picking up the album, they chanced upon the money and decided to bolt away with that as well.



Three suspects; Tanko, Wadoski, and Mafia, including Obeng Manu are currently in police custody assisting police investigations.



In a related development, Sammi Awuku, National Youth Organiser of the NPP has strongly condemned the act and has asked the police to deal drastically with those arrested since “it is an offence to take the law into one's own hands”.