Parliament Votes Amidu

Martin Amidu Related Stories Parliament is most likely to vote on the nomination of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, when the report of the Appointments Committee that vetted him is presented to the house tomorrow.



This follows the decision of one of the minority members on the Committee to vote against the nomination at the committee level on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.



The one who dissented was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Tamale North in the Northern Region, Suhuyini Alhasssan Sayibu.



Apart from him, DAILY GUIDE gathered, the minority members voted overwhelmingly for the nominee.



According to him, his reasons for kicking against Mr Martin Amidu’s nomination were that he (nominee) was full of contradictions and that he spoke out of bitterness at the vetting and that he (Suhuyini) was not sure whether the nominee would be objective in the discharge of his duty.



Suhuyini further explained that the nominee did not meet his expectations as somebody who would do impartial work for the benefit of Ghanaians.



A member of the committee, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who is the minority chief whip, also confirmed the dissenting voice on the committee when he spoke on Okay FM’s morning show programme on Friday.



He pointed out that a member of the minority on the committee strongly kicked against the nomination of Mr Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor, meaning that there ought to be secret voting on his nomination after the plenary had discussed the report.



According to the minority chief whip, who is the NDC MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, there had always been a consensus at the committee level before its report could be debated and adopted by the plenary without any voting process.



The nomination of Mr Martin Amidu, former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, has been hailed by some members of the NDC and some minority MPs, including the former Minister of Roads and Highway and MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini – who thinks Martin Amidu is more than qualified for the position.