Muntaka To Be Hauled Before Privileges Committee?

Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, described the comments as unsavory.



He says his attitude in parliament does not promote a democratic atmosphere in parliament.



Earlier last week, he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM in an interview that though they have been complaining about the Speaker's attitude, it is worsening by the day.



According to him, the Speaker should not forget that though he is coming from a political party he is in the interest of all of us.



Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said, the NDC MP, being part of the leadership of the House, ought to have known better, since his comments were in bad taste and has soiled the image of the House and that of the Speaker.



"I was very surprised about the behaviour of my honourable member. What he said undermines the integrity of Parliament and the Speaker. He knows the Standing Orders of Parliament and that is what we are all following, Hon. Muntaka has been here for quite a long time and he knows how things are run in the House," the Majority said.



He added that Hon. Muntaka will be called before the Privileges Committee of Parliament to provide answers for his comments against the Speaker in particular, and the House in general.



In a related development, the Minority Chief Whip Hon. Mohammed Muntaka, says he is unfazed by the threat to haul him before any committee and has indicated his desire to honour the invitation anytime.



