“Be Guided By The Interests Of The Togolese People” – Prez Akufo-Addo To Togo’s Political Leaders

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged the Government, and the leaders of Togo's Opposition, to be guided, always, by Togo's interests, as well as the interests of the Togolese people, in a bid to find a lasting solution to the on-going political impasse in that country.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the desire of the Togolese people “for a better life, their desire to live in security, their desire to live in freedom, and their desire to live in a state governed by the rule of law and principles of democratic accountability”, should be the desires that Togo’s political actors must fulfil.



“It is at this dialogue that will determine the future of this country. It is the Togolese people themselves, and not any outside forces, that will determine the future of your country. It is extremely important to recognise that the destinies of our own nations are in our own hands. Therefore, whatever emerges out of this dialogue must represent the solutions that the Togolese people are looking for,” the President said.



President Akufo-Addo made this known on Monday, 19th February, 2018, at the opening ceremony of a political dialogue, being facilitated by him (President Akufo-Addo), and held between the Government of President Faure Gnassingbé, and the Coalition of 14 Togolese opposition parties, in Lome, Togo.



In urging the gathering to recognise that the spirit of accommodation, and the spirit of compromise, has to be at the very forefront of the preoccupation of every one gathered at the dialogue, the President explained that the national interest of Togo demands it.



“And, that has to be the overriding concern of participants in this dialogue – the national interest of the people of Togo. It is important for the self-respect of the Togolese people that their leaders are seen to be capable of arriving at solutions that will advance the interests of the people of this country,” President Akufo-Addo said.



The President noted that his job, and that of the facilitation team, whose membership is composed of the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah; deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charles Owiredu; Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo, Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa; Ambassador-at-large, Dr. Edward Mahama; former Secretary to President Kufuor and experienced, retired diplomat, D.K. Osei, is to assist in the process of finding a solution to the problems in Togo.



“I don’t have a position in this matter. Despite all the links between us (Ghana and Togo), I am not a Togolese and, therefore, I cannot have a position in this matter. I can only assist in bringing about, hopefully, a durable solution to the problems of your country,” President Akufo-Addo added.



Strong ties between Ghana and Togo

Expressing his appreciation in French to the political actors in Togo for allowing him to be part of a programme, that is essentially Togolese, President Akufo-Addo stated that “it is a mark of confidence you have expressed in your brothers and sisters from Ghana, of which we are grateful.”



Recounting the ties between Ghana and Togo, the President indicated that the links between Togo and Ghana are links that are drawn from history, from geography, and from ethnic and familial ties.



“We have been always each other’s keeper. At the very beginning of the independence of Ghana, when there were problems, many of the political activists in Ghana found refuge in Togo, and we have seen the same as happening that, wherever there are problems here (in Togo), people find refuge in Ghana,” he said.



The President continued, “Therefore, the interests of Ghanaians and of Ghana’s political leaders in the peace and stability and freedom of the Togolese people is something which is not negotiable. It has its roots in the history and links that I have already described.



“I have come here with no solution, prescription or magic wand to impose or prescribe any solution for the resolution of the crisis that has gripped your country these last months. My task is a simple one – to help assist in the dialogue that you, the various political actors of this country, have agreed to.”



President Akufo-Addo added that the outcome of the dialogue was critical to the future of Togo “so that peace, the stability, the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law, which is the demand of the Togolese people, which, in fact, are the demands of the African peoples today, are realised here in Togo.”



Prior to the holding of the dialogue, President Akufo-Addo has, on several occasions, over the last 7 months, met with the President of the Togolese Republic, His Excellency Faure Gnassingbé, and with all the leaders of the coalition of 14 political parties, all with the purpose of setting the conditions the holding of Monday’s dialogue.



