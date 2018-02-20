Nothing Wrong If Sammy Crabbe Contests As NPP Chairman - Obiri Boahen

Related Stories In response to an entrench stance against the decision by the suspended second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe to contest as National Chairman of the party, Deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen wants cool heads to prevail.



In an interview he granted to Okay Fm on Tuesday, he pleaded with the party’s hierarchy not to prevent Mr Crabbe from exercising his rights as a member of the party though on suspension.



He expressed doubts if Mr Crabbe will emerge victorious at the polls but observed that there will be nothing wrong if he is allowed to contest.



“Crabbe has been suspended and we are all aware of that. I’m happy he knows what’s right and wrong, but I’m urging party members to allow him to contest. If he wins, fine and if he loses fine. Let’s just allow him” he pleaded on Accra based Okay fm.



Mr Crabbe weeks ago through posters making the rounds on social media and mainstream media, declared his intention to contest as National Chairman of the elephant party.



He joins the likes of Acting National Chairman, Freddie Blay, former National First Vice Chairman of the Party, Stephen Ntim and Upper West Regional Chairman, Alhaji Abdul-Raman Abubakar in what promises to be one of the stiffest competitions.



But a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Senior adviser to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Amoako Tuffour says suspended officials of the party cannot contest for positions in the party.



“No suspended official of the party can vie for any position, just as the Acting General Secretary said earlier”. He stated on a local radio station in Kumasi.



Nana Obiri Boahen however wants this stance softened for Mr Crabbe to contest.



The NPP suspended its 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, alongside Mr. Agyapong in 2015, after they were accused of publicly rebelling against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend its National Chairman, Paul Afoko.