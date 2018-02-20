Vetting C’ttee Directs Aspirant To Beg

Related Stories A contender for assistant secretary position in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asokwa Constituency, in Kumasi, has rendered unqualified apologies to residents of Kumasi, notably NPP members.



Mr. Elliot Fosu Bannor was heard begging residents of the city on Kessben FM on Saturday evening for invoking curses on some people at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) premises about two years ago.



According to him, he was directed by the NPP vetting committee, headed by Dr. Amoako Tuffuor, to go on radio and beg for his infamous action if he really wants to become an executive of the party at Asokwa.



Mr. Fosu Bannor, who sounded remorseful, stated that the vetting committee had also ordered him to write an apology letter to the party, with a firm promise that he would not repeat his weird action.



He said he is hankering to take responsible position in the NPP at Asokwa Constituency so that he can play meaningful roles to help the party retain power in 2020 so he would adhere to the directives of the vetting committee.



Mr. Fosu Bannor, who is also the Assemblyman for Atonsu Kuwait Aprabon Electoral Area, explained that someone cursed him over a presiding member issue at the KMA two years ago “and I retaliated”.



He said he is a God fearing, peaceful and accommodative person so he would not ideally invoke curses on his fellow human being, but reacted in anger in the latter case.



Mr. Fosu Bannor, who is a dyed-in-the-wool member of the NPP at Atonsu, said he is prepared to sacrifice his time and resources to help transform the party at Asokwa Constituency, the Ashanti Region and Ghana in general to attract floating voters.