Captain Koda’s Aide Drops Out Of NPP Race

Related Stories The Deputy Director of Operations for Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), Mr Williams Agyei (Paa Willie) who declared his interest in the 2nd Vice Chairmanship race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra region has dropped out of the race.



It is unclear the reasons behind the decision by the special assistant to the security capo Captain Koda.



In a statement, Mr Agyei said: “I am very grateful for the overwhelming support given to me in my bid to contest for the Greater Accra 2nd Vice Chairmanship position. I want to say a big thank you to friends in the media, AFAG, old student groups, serial callers, my graphic designers, and constituency chairmen and youth organisers.



“To my campaign managers and financers, I know this would come as a big blow. There comes a time when one must sacrifice his personal interest for the general good. My decision to contest in the above stated position has been rescinded for reasons beyond my control. Thank you for the support and love shown me.”



