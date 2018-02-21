NPP B/A Regional Chairman Supports Constituency Elections With GHc160, 000

Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Thomas Adu Appiah, affectionately called ‘Chairman Thoma’ has donated a whooping amount to facilitate constituencies elections in the region.



Chairman Thoma who has been described as a ‘selfless’ and ‘dedicated’ politician gave GHc160, 000 to organize the elections.



Mr Thomas Adu Appiah also hinted Peacefmonline.com that he will be seeking for re-election to achieve more for his party in the region.



The Chairman’s remarkable achievements since elected into office as the Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NPP has been remarkable.



He has displayed uncommon love and a deep commitment to the party through innumerable acts of benevolence and support. All such actions have been done to show the love, commitment and humble ability to ensure strong, solid and efficient party machinery capable of winning successive regional and national elections.



The money donated has been given to each of the 29 Constituencies in the BA to facilitate the organization of the impending constituency level elections and also purchase forms for the election.