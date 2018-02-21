Law Students Failure: Deliberate Attempt To Cut Numbers Into Law Profession – Muntaka

Related Stories Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has described the mass failure by Law students who sat the Bar examination as a deliberate attempt by some persons to restrict the numbers into the law profession.



Only 91 students out of 474 who sat the exams passed to be called to the Bar. Some 206 law students are to repeat their entire course while another 177 have been referred in one or two papers.



The development has angered the students body which has accused the Independent Examination Body (IEB) of being incompetent.



In a communique to students the Association questioned the integrity of the IEB and called for different examiners to remark the failed papers.



In an interview, the President of the Law Students Association, Sammy Gyamfi stated that the examination system put in place by the General Legal Council has proven to be disastrous and a total failure hence the abysmal results.



“It is very disheartening and dispiriting for students who have gone through a year of academic work to be subjected to such injustice. We believe that the Independent Examination Board has not been diligent in its working as far as the marking of our scripts is concerned, the integrity of the whole results has been compromised. We think that due process was not followed and we think that the results which was published is not the true reflection of the performance of students and we reject it totally.”



Commenting on the matter, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka who’s also the Member of Parliament for Asawase condemned what he said was a deliberate attempt by some persons to make the legal education a privilege of few.



“If you look at the essence for which that school was established, you’ll see that we’ve moved far away from the objective that is why we in Parliament will do as much as we can to bring them back to track. The whole system needs to be looked at. It has over lived its usefulness when it was started, then they were very few, today the numbers are growing and we need to be proactive and change the way we’re thinking.”





