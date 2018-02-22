Danquah Institute Grieves With The Family Of Mr. Akenten Appiah-Menka 

Mr. Appiah-Menka Related Stories It was shocking, devastating and soul-wrenching when the death of Mr. Appiah-Menka was announced on 13th February, 2018. Although he had been unwell lately, we least expected his demise at this time.



At 84 years, we thought we could continue to benefit from his wisdom, deep knowledge, great insight, pragmatic ideas and unadulterated courage that have contributed to the development of the New Patriotic Party in particular and the country in general.



As a founding father of the NPP, a formidable pillar of the party in the Ashanti region and the Chairman of the Council of Elders in the region, he made sure that the party grew in strength, loyalty, commitment, service and discipline so as to position the country in a proper economic stead.



Mr. Appiah-Menka, apart from his political involvement—becoming a Minister of State under Dr. K. A. Busia during the Second Republic, was an astute lawyer, an excellent author, an amazing entrepreneur and an extraordinary industrialist who created jobs that benefitted the nation. In fact, he was a great statesman and an iconic personality.



He was also a member of the Governing Board of the Danquah Institute and contributed to its growth and numerous successes. We are very proud of his support of the Institute, relish in his deep passion for its success, and his unalloyed commitment to the development of the NPP tradition and the nation.



We wish him peace and good rest from his labour of love and service to the party and nation, and ask the Almighty God to keep his family, and offer them the fortitude to withstand this unbearable loss at this difficult time in their lives.



We also encourage all loved ones across the length and breadth of the country to mourn with the family in Kumasi on the 24th, 26th and 27th May slated for his burial, funeral and thanksgiving service respectively. Let us attend these activities and give him a befitting farewell.



We would again like to use this sad moment to encourage the youth in the country, especially those who align with the philosophy of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia (DDB) tradition to emulate the enduring virtues of our fallen patriot and hero in order to contribute positively to the development of the party and nation. Rest in peace great PATRIOT.







Signed



Dr. Kingsley Nyarko



(Executive Director)