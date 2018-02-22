Abide By Rules And Regulations Governing Elections - Stephen Ntim To NPP Delegates

Related Stories Aspiring National Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim has urged members of the party, especially delegates and candidates preparing for their constituency elections to respect the rules and regulations governing the elections.



In a goodwill message to the delegates, the former National First Vice Chairman of the party encouraged delegates and candidates to accept the outcome of the elections, whether they win or lose to ensure peace and unity reign at all times.



He further stated that it was time for all members of the party to rally around the ideology of the party and safeguard the unity it is enjoying.



Find the full statement below



STEPHEN NTIM'S GOOD WILL MESSAGE TO DELEGATES



From 24th February to 27th February 2018, our party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would once again head to the polls to elect new constituency executives to spearhead the affairs of the party at the local level.



Already, polling station and electoral area coordinators elections have been conducted across the country, giving leadership the green light to organize the constituency elections.



This is the time to rally around the 'kukurudu' flag of the party.



We have been able to conduct our activities without any serious disturbances after the 2016 general elections and therefore, these constituency elections must also pass the test.



As an ardent member of the party, I believe strongly that the peaceful outcome of the constituency elections would determine the outcome of the regional executive elections and subsequently the national one.



Consequently, I would like to appeal to all delegates to respect the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the polls.



I wish all constituency executive aspirants well. Those who would emerge victorious must embrace the vanquished and let us work together as a united family.



We have five important tasks ahead of us.



1. Sustaining power with credible policies, projects and programming.



2. Building strong democratic structures across the country as a party.



3. Creating opportunities and equal platforms for all Ghanaians as we did in the past and would always do.



4. Making our party the greatest mass movement in Ghana and Africa.



5. Grooming future leaders of our country, as the party has always demonstrated.



Therefore, it is important that we safeguard the unity of the party, expand our frontiers and make our ideology the best alternative for governance in our country.



God Bless NPP



God Bless Ghana



Signed. .............



Stephen Ayesu Ntim



Aspiring National Chairman of NPP



