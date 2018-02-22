Tension Rocks Cape Coast South NPP....As Group Threatens Court Action

Related Stories A group calling itself Concerned Delegates and New Patriotic Party Supporters of Cape Coast South have given an ultimatum to the National Steering Committee as well as the Regional Executive body to by 10am tomorrow Friday February 23, 2018, disqualify Alexander Mensa Hagan from the Cape Coast South upcoming election else they will go to court.



According to the group, Article 3 (A) Clause (3) (4) of the party's constitution states that, "any person who desires to become a member of the party should enroll for membership in any parliamentary constituency where the person resides or hail from, or in an external branch."



"any person shall, upon being enrolled, be issued with a membership card bearing the person's name, postal address, house number, polling station and constituency or branch in which the person has been enrolled."



But the group claims the candidate is not a registered voter in the Cape Coast South constituency and therefore cannot vote contest in the constituency.



"Alex Hagan's membership is tied to where he votes that is Kwaprow in the Cape Coast North constituency," they insisted.



At a press conference today, the Secretary for the Concerned Delegates, Mr. Joseph Minnow Afful, accused the acting General Secretary John Boadu, Chairman Kutin and Mr. Takyi Mensah for ignoring the rule of law governing the party by imposing an "alien candidate" on them.



"His vote is in the Cape Coast North constituency and therefore cannot have his name added to the Cape Coast South album," the group warned.



The group have therefore called on the party leadership to act swiftly and amend the anomaly before disaster strikes against the NPP in the Central Region.



"The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is fast losing its hold over the Central Region," the group stated.



