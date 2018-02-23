Respect Rules Guiding NPP Constituency Primaries — Stephen Ntim

Related Stories An aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Stephen Ntim, has appealed to all delegates of the party’s constituency elections to respect the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the polls slated from Saturday, February 24 to Tuesday, February 27.



Mr Ntim said as the party had been able to conduct its activities without any serious disturbances after the 2016 general election, the constituency elections must also pass the test.



These were contained in a statement signed by Mr Ntim and issued to the press in Accra on Thursday.



The NPP once again heads to the polls to elect new constituency executives to spearhead the affairs of the party at the local level on the aforementioned days.



Peaceful outcome



Mr Ntim stated that as an ardent member of the party, “I believe strongly that the peaceful outcome of the constituency elections will determine the outcome of the regional executive elections and subsequently the national one.’’ He expressed the hope that the elections would pass the test.



He reminded party members of five important tasks ahead of the party which he named as sustaining power with credible policies, projects and programming, building strong democratic structures across the country as a party and creating opportunities and equal platforms for all Ghanaians as we did in the past and will always do.



The others, he said, were making our party the greatest mass movement in Ghana and Africa and grooming future leaders of our country, as the party had always demonstrated.



Unity of party



“Therefore, it is important that we safeguard the unity of the party, expand our frontiers and make our ideology the best alternative for governance in our country,’’ he stressed.



He said, polling station and electoral area coordinators’ elections had been conducted across the country, giving leadership the green light to organise the constituency elections and added that this was the time to rally around the 'kukurudu' flag of the party.



He, therefore, wished all constituency executive aspirants well and cautioned those who would emerge victorious to embrace the vanquished and work together as a united family.