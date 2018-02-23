NPP Constituency Organiser, 3 Others In Court For Robbery

Related Stories Four persons, including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) New Juaben South Constituency Organiser, Mr Obeng Manu, appeared before the Koforidua Circuit Court 'B' last Wednesday over their alleged involvement in a robbery case.



The other suspects are Alex Owusu, aka Gunta, Roland Opoku Sarkodie aka Wadoski, and Justice Afful also known as Oboye Yankee, who were arrested by the New Juaben Municipal Police on February 19, 2018 and charged for robbing the NPP New Juaben South Constituency Secretary, Mr Isaac Adjabeng.



The suspects, who appeared before the court, presided over by her Ladyship Mercy Atei Kotei, were charged with two counts; conspiracy to commit crime, to wit robbery and robbery.



They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Items stolen



Each accused person was granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 and two sureties to reappear on March 21, 2018.



The accused are alleged to have stolen two mobile phones, envelopes containing albums and other documents meant for the impending constituency elections. According to the complainant, the suspects also made away with an unspecified amount of money and a bag containing personal belongings and other vital documents.



The New Juaben Municipal Police is currently on the heels of two other suspects, Tanko and Mafia, who are currenly on the run.



The Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Cosmos Anyan, explained that the appearance of the suspects followed their arrest on Monday, February 19, 2018, upon a complaint filed by the victims, Mr Isaac Adjabeng, and a polling station executive of the NPP, Mr Pius Tevi.



Mr Obeng Manu, who also doubles as the Assembly Member for the Koforidua Nsukwao Electoral Area and Justice Peter Afful, aka Obo Yankee, according to Chief Superintendent Anyan, did not take part in the robbery attack but rather allegedly contracted one Alex Owusu, 32, to carry out the activity.



Facts



Presenting the facts of the case, Chief Superintendent Anyan said his outfit received a report from Mr Tevi who was accompanied to the station by Mr Adjabeng to the effect that at about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, February 19, 2018, while asleep in Mr Adjabeng's room, four men wielding dangerous implements forcibly opened the door, attacked him, tied and blindfolded him and took away two mobile phones, envelopes containing albums and other documents meant for the impending constituency elections.



The complainant reported further that the suspects also made away with an unspecified amount and a bag containing personal belongings and other vital documents.



Pursuit



Chief Superintendent Anyan indicated that a search was immediately initiated to find the suspects which led to the arrest of one Alex.



Chief Superintendent Anyan said thereafter, the suspect mentioned the names of his accomplices as Tanko, Mafia and Wadoski.



Chief Superintendent Anyan stated that the suspect, in his caution statement, mentioned the names of Mr Manu and Peter Afful, aka Obo Yankee, as those who contracted them to execute the assignment of carting away the constituency electoral materials.