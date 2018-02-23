Nana B Wishing All Candidates Well In The NPP Constituency Executive Elections

Related Stories The Deputy National Service Scheme Director and the New Patriotic Party National Youth Organizer hopeful, Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B, has wished all Constituency Executive aspirants well and urged them to ensure a smooth and transparent process during the election



The New Patriotic Party will tomorrow begin the all important exercise of electing officers to steer the affairs of the party in the various constituencies across the country.



In a statement copied Peacefmonline.com, he said, "I am fully confident in the democratic credentials of our party and our ability to ensure a smooth, transparent process in the Constituency executive elections.



"I will take the opportunity to wish all candidates, especially those running for Constituency Youth Organizer positions well. The ultimate aim is to consolidate our party's base at all levels. I am confident that the love for our party would guide all candidates to focus on the ultimate interest.



"Let us ensure that this process is yet again conducted peacefully .



"I wish all of us the best of luck and may the good Lord bless us All."