Ofori-Asante Is Tipped To Win Amasaman NPP Chairmanship

Related Stories Amasaman appears to be one of the highly competitive constituencies as far as intra-party and inter-party elections are concerned.



Over the past few years, the election of constituency executives especially within the NPP has been highly competitive and characterized by many attacks, accusations and an allegation after the other.



It is therefore unsurprising that the constituency appears to be "hot" in the run-up to Saturday's elections.



Two major identified camps within the constituency are headed by Mike Ofori-Asante on one hand and the current deputy constituency secretary, Mallam Issaka on the other .



On Wednesday the 21st of February 2018, we followed one of the camps on their usual campaign rounds to monitor situation on the ground.



During the event, Mike kwaku Ofori-Asante, a Chairman Aspirant of the Amasaman constituency called on party delegates and all aspirants to run a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks and vendetta.



Mr. Ofori-Asante was speaking to party delegates at the constituency, advised that politics is a battle of ideas and not of war, adding there's the need for unity but a fair competition.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will from Saturday February 24, 2018 begin their internal constituency elections.



Mr. Ofori-Asante's camp has been tipped to win Saturday's elections.



His team has an investment banker and pharmaceutical owner, Mike Ofori-Asante as chairman, a director of finance at the School feeding programme, Mr Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa as 1st vice, a UTAG member, Mr Aaron E. tetteh as 2nd vice chairman, an HR partner and a chartered accountant, Andy Mensah as Treasurer aspirant, two teachers, J. B Danquah and Samuel Acquah Young as Organizer and Secretary aspirants respectively, Salamatu Musah, current women's Organizer as women's Organizer aspirant, Philip Asante as youth organizer and a party administrator, Hannah Kafinti as deputy secretary.



So far, out of a total of 21 electoral area coordinators within the Constituency, eighteen (18) have declared their support for Team Mike.



These Coordinators have listened to the various messages by the various camps and have come to the conclusion that, Team Mike's vision and objectives are realistic and they share in the same vision.



Mr Ofori-Asante assured the delegates that he and his team, when voted into office will strengthen the party base and make it more formidable to take the seat from the ndc's Emmanuel nii Laryea, current MP for Amasaman aswell as to increase the party's votes in the presidential elections