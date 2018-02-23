Prince Obeng Wishes All Constituency Aspirants Well In Internal Elections

|
A stronger NPP won us the impressive victory in 2016 that we all take pride in. A stronger party ensures a collaborative relationship with government to empower it's members.
A stronger party ensures that apathy which affects the chances of incumbent governments is maintained to the barest minimum.
My definition of a stronger NPP will win us the 2020 elections impressively.
Our status as pioneers of multi party democracy is derived from decent competition. Let’s exhibit that once again.
This is what I ask of delegates as we elect constituency executives between 24th and 27th February. Vote to make the party more stronger and united.
To all constituency aspirants, I salute your willingness to serve our party. However, in your actions and programmes towards winning your respective positions, be reminded that you have a duty to protect and promote the good name of the party and protect the unity that we enjoy.
I wish you all the very best in the elections.
Prince Obeng
Greater Accra Regional Organizer (Hopeful)
|Source: Peacefmonline.com/Ghana
