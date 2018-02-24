Primaries: We’ll Crack The Whip – NPP

Related Stories The leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned candidates vying for constituency positions to respect the rules of engagement.



In a statement ahead of this weekend’s internal polls, the acting General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu said “the party would not hesitate to crack the whip on any member who flouts these rules.”



The constituency elections are taking place from Saturday, 24th February to Tuesday, 27th February, 2018.



Below is the full statement:



NPP WISHES ALL CANDIDATES IN THE CONSTITUENCY PRIMARIES THE BEST OF LUCK



As the NPP holds constituency primaries across the country, the leadership of the party extends best wishes to all candidates vying for the various constituency executive positions in the party. Undoubtedly, the 2018 primaries have generated great interest with lot of people availing themselves to the service of the party at the various levels.



While wishing them the best of luck, the party calls on them and indeed all stakeholders in the constituency elections to unconditionally submit to the rules of engagement and for that matter the guidelines for the conduct of this exercise. The party would not hesitate to crack the whip on any member who flouts these rules.



Having said that, we also wish to assure the rank and file of the party that every arrangement that is necessary to ensure the success of these primaries have been put in place and that, the party anticipates an incidence-free exercise.



For the records once again, the 2018 constituency primaries shall be held from tomorrow, Saturday, 24th February to Tuesday, 27th February, 2018 to among other things, elect constituency executives for the party. May we record another historic feat in the history of our party.



Thank you.



…Signed…



JOHN BOADU

General Secretary (Ag)