Akufo-Addo Is Nkrumaist – CPP

According to CPP, President Akufo-Addo would succeed in the fight against corruption and self-seeking attitude in the Ghanaian society because he has the unique qualities of late President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



A statement issued yesterday by the CPP to remember the 1966 coup that ousted ex-President Dr Nkrumah said, “You will sleep soundly if you boldly tackle the cancer of corruption that has infested all areas of national life.”



The party, in a statement, said“Today, February 24, 2018 fills us with pride that our sense of discipline and loyalty to the state has given meaning to the principle and cause of loyal opposition and we are all the beneficiaries of the continuation of good governance.”



“Most of the good things being done by the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration such as the development of the Zongos, industrialization of the country were things that Nkrumah started but were later abandoned by successive governments after his overthrow 52 years ago.



“Meaningful projects with social purpose initiated by departing regimes must be continued and not abandoned out of spite as was done with the projects the CPP built and had initiated,” the CPP said.



Despite the good works being done by President Akufo-Addo’s government, the CPP stated that corruption is still a major issue confronting the country which ought to be nipped in the bud.



“But we have the devil of corruption to tackle as Dr Nkrumah sought to do with his dawn broadcast of 8 April 1961 aimed at his own party for the insect that will bite you is found in your own clothes.”



“It was a call to action to revitalize the CPP to end self-seeking to energize the efforts of the people towards socialism,” it added.



“Some party members in Parliament pursue a course of conduct in direct contradiction of our party aims. They are tending, by virtue of their functions and positions, to become a separate social group aiming to become a new ruling class of self-seekers and careerists.”