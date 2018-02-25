Kweku Baako On Abuga Pele, Assibit Sentence

Related Stories The managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr says he empathises with Abuga Pele and Philip Assibit.



Abuga Pele, the former National Coordinator of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Agency (GYEEDA), was sentenced alongside the Chief Executive Officer of Goodwill International Group, Philip Assibit, to a combined jail-term of 18 years on various counts, including wilfully causing financial loss to the state on Friday, February 23, 2018.



Abuga Pele was handed a four and six-year sentence which will run concurrently, meaning he will spend six years behind bars.



Assibit, on the other hand, got sentences of 12 and four years on different counts, also to run concurrently, meaning he will be in jail for twelve years.



Kweku Baako reacting to this on Joy FM's newsfile programme said: “I have been to jail before; I feel for them…going for jail even for a day is no joke…even though if we were able to retrieve the money, I would have been more comfortable with that”



Meanwhile, Kweku Baako has cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be careful of their comments on the sentence because there are 'missing links'.



“The missing link listening to Manasseh and I think it’s a very serious case, why I defer to him on this case is that he’s done the work than any of us has done and so he has deeper understanding and insight into those areas. It appears there are some missing links and if we’re talking about this particular case, the real missing link appears to be the former Minister (Clement Kofi Humado). I want to caution our friends in the NDC when they go out there and lift this particular one to vindicate somebody, they open the floodgates for more critical examination as to what was left out.”