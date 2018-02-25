President Akufo-Addo Expresses Gratitude To First Sky Group

Related Stories The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the First Sky Group, Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse, for the donation made by the company towards the construction of the National Cathedral.



It will be recalled that at the 15th anniversary thanksgiving service of the First Sky Group, Mr. Eric Kutortse, on behalf of the Group, presented a cheque for GH¢1 million, 4,000 bags of cement, 500 metric tonnes of chippings and 50 metric tonnes of iron rods towards the project.



According to the Chairman of First Sky Group, the decision to donate towards the construction of the National Cathedral was because “this year, we, together as a Board, prayed to God, and He says He needs a permanent place to abide.



“As a nation, this has also been the vision of the President. He has even gone beyond to cut sod for the construction of the church. This church is not for any denomination, but as a National Cathedral, it is not for Muslims, the Pentecost Church, or Assemblies of God Church, but a National Cathedral. That is why we are fully supporting this divine idea,” he said.



In paying a courtesy call on the President, at the seat of Government, President Akufo-Addo commended Mr. Kutortse for the initiative, and was hopeful the Christian community and the community of all believers in Ghana will help in undertaking the funding of this project.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to the construction of the Cathedral, stressing that “it (the Cathedral) is a monument of the Ghanaian nation’s eternal and continuing gratitude to him for the favours that He continues to shower and bestow on our nation.”



The Cathedral, the President added, is a gesture of thanksgiving to the Almighty, and one which will live through the ages.



President Akufo-Addo also commended First Sky Group for other initiatives undertaken by the company, in the area of education, healthcare and in the construction of churches in all parts of the country.