They promised the moon but we are yet to see the clouds - Mahama fires NPP

Former president John Dramani Mahama has stated that, the current Akufo Addo administration during the 2016 election campaign towards the general elections promised Ghanaians with what he calls "the moon" although the citizens are yet to see "the clouds".



By this comment, Mr Mahama has explained that, the current administration is yet to fulfill the promises they made to the people of the country.



Speaking at the unity walk, the 6th organised so far at Somanya earlier today, President Mahama said, “If you take the 2016 elections, we lost more than 1 million votes. It means that many of our supporters refused to come out and vote. I want to apologize to everybody and forget about what anybody did to you. It might have been your party Chairman, your party secretary. It might have been me. I want to apologize.”



Speaking further, he has stated that He has rendered an unqualified apology to the party favourites who might have been angered and therefore failed to participate in the 2016 elections to overlook the mistakes the NDC did and join efforts to lead the party to victory in the 2020 general elections.



He then said the NDC lost the elections due to the apathy created in the ranks of the party.



He said, “NPP did not win that election; we lost it because apathy was created in our ranks. Many of our people said they will not come out and vote.”



Moreover, Mr Mahama has said that, considering the look of the current state of the country and comparing it to the promises received by the citizens, the Nana Addo administration has failed Ghanaians.



He said, “NPP promised the moon but has not even delivered clouds and so it makes your goodwill dwindle so fast …I know that when we were here, we were working on asphalt upgrading roads in Somanya and Odumase. I saw the contractor’s asphalt plants parked by the roadside and you will be surprised that for nearly two years the contractors have not been paid their money and so the work has come to a standstill”.



The NDC lost the 2016 general elections with a total percntage of 44.40% as against the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 53.80% of the total percentage of the vote cast.