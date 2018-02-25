“Congratulations On A Successful Presidency In Your First Year”

Related Stories The Acting President of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Mr. Jonathan Nash, has congratulated the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the stellar work he has done, within the short space of his first year in office, in turning around the fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.



Describing President Akufo-Addo’s first year in office as “a successful presidency”, Mr. Jonathan Nash was also upbeat about the impact of the Millennium Challenge Compact II agreement on the Ghanaian economy, under the government of President Akufo-Addo.



He stressed that, under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, the $498 million compact will help Ghana transform her power sector through private sector participation, and the ensuing policy and institutional reforms will provide more reliable and affordable power to businesses and households, as well as boost the nation’s economy.



The acting MCC CEO added that “we are excited about the positive impact and economic growth that can be generated from the investment,” and assured President Akufo-Addo that “we are ready to stand by your side in whatever way.”



Mr. Jonathan Nash made this known on Saturday, 24th February, 2018, when he paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo, ahead of the holding of the Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association of the United States of America, where the President will become the first African leader to address the 50 US Governors at an NGA meeting.



On his part, President Akufo-Addo told Mr. Jonathan Nash that Ghana will ensure that the September 2018 deadline for the implementation of key agreements stipulated in the Second Compact, the realisation of which will mean the release of the remainder of $198 million by the Corporation, is met.



This, he said, is because “the structure of the understanding (with the MCC) is much more to our liking that what we inherited. We now have a strong Ghanaian involvement (in the ECG concession agreement), and it is a very important consideration for us.”



The President continued, “At the end of the day, we have to build capacity in our country. We cannot depend, with the greatest of respect, on people like you forever and ever. Ghanaians have to stand up and take control of their own affairs, and show themselves capable of managing (ECG) efficiently.”



President Akufo-Addo was expectant that through the Compact, “we will get to a situation where ECG’s performance can be significantly enhanced, deliver better services to the Ghanaian people, and, down the road, [ensure] the provision of cheaper, affordable and reliable supply of electricity. Its impact on our economy will be enormous.”



Prior to the meeting with the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, President Akufo-Addo held separate bilateral meetings with the Governor of Texas, Gregory Wayne Abbott, and with Mr. James Reuben, a former US Assistant Secretary of State.