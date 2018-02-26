Related Stories Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid has said government has no intention whatsoever to strike down its implementation of the Free Senior High School policy due to inadequate funds.



He was emphatic that, government has pledged to use “all its oil resources to educate Ghanaians” if the need arise.



“Our aim is to educate majority of Ghanaians” – the Information Minister said in response to former President John Mahama claims that government is having challenges to meet some of its obligations as a result of the huge impact of the Free Senior High School implementation.



According to Mahama, activities at some state institutions, including National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) are virtually at a halt because the Nana Addo-led government cannot find money to fund their operations.



This development, the former President noted, is the result of the negative impact the policy is having on government revenue following rushed implementation by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



But Mustapha Hamid on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ said “We are not going to be intimidated by their [Mahama and NDC] utterances that Free SHS will collapse. We will continue with the policy.”



“Countries don’t develop based on natural resources, they do based on education. And that is what the Nana Addo government is keen on doing. Mahama can walk around to condemn the policy. That is his own problem”, he said.





