Dominic Eduah Congratulates All NPP Elected Constituency Youth Organizers

Related Stories Deputy National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dominic Eduah popularly known as The Field Marshal, has congratulated the all newly elected Constituency Youth Organizers on their election to lead the party for another resounding victory in 2020.



In a congratulatory message signed by the National Youth Organizer hopeful, Mr. Domininc Edua indicated that, “the New Patriotic Party once again demonstrated its democratic credentials through peaceful and successful elections across various constituencies nationwide”.



Below Is The Full Congratulation Message Copied to Peacefmonline.com:



Let me congratulate the victors and the losers in the weekend constituency elections.



I have been inspired by the hundreds of phone calls and text messages from my brothers and friends who won and lost over the weekend promising to help work together and rededicate themselves for the Ghana beyond aid agenda being spearheaded by the president H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa –Akufo.



To our hardworking NPP youth on the social media I doff my hat to you for your fortitude, diligence and dedication for carrying the sustainability agenda message to Ghanaians across the globe via the worldwide web.



This is not the time to take the retrogressive drug of teasing, name calling or patronizing.



Government is a gift but the party is ours.



Long live NPP! God bless Ghana!



.........signed...........



Dominic Eduah



(The Field Marshal)



#TheJobDeyGrounds