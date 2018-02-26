Constituency Elections Have Been Successful - John Boadu

Mr. John Boadu Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party and National Organizer of the party, Mr. John Boadu has commended all regions for a successful constituency elections.



According to him, the elections held have been successful and that everything has gone well as planned.



Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ programme, he explained that though there have been some problems in some of the constituencies, they are working hard to resolve all of them.



He added that though some of the elections are ongoing, he has asked all those who have problems to contact the party hierarchy to have it resolved rather than heading to the court.



The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], Nana Obiri Boahen, has said that the party’s leadership will meet to address all the legal issues that have plagued the party’s constituency elections across the country.



The constituency elections, which are expected to end on Tuesday, February 27, have seen some aggrieved parties take legal action against individuals, whiles others are challenging some of the processes leading to the polls.



In constituencies such as Cape Coast South, Suame, Ahafo-Ano South among others, the elections were halted by court injunctions.



The primaries in various constituencies were organized by the NPP to elect constituency executives for the 275 constituencies across the nation.



Positions contested for include Chairperson, 1st Vice Chairperson, 2nd Vice Chairperson, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Organizer, Women Organizer and Nasara Coordinator.







