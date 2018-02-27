Mahama Must Desist From Certain Comments To Save Himself From Insults-Odike Advises

Related Stories Former President John Mahama has been advised to stay away from commenting on issues and policies of the government that are of interest to the people to save himself from verbal attacks.



“It is better he stay away from sharing his views on the implementation of the free Senior High School and other policies the government intends to embark”, founder and leader of United Front Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addia Oddai advised.



“He has to protect his dignity as a former President and save himself from the insults and outburst from New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators”, the 2016 UPP flagbearer spoke on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.



According to Mr. Akwasi AddaiOdike, Mr. John Mahama has no moral right to criticize policies such as the free education, restoration of trainee allowance by the Akufo-Addo led government.



“Some of us are happy to hear John Mahama and NDC people speaking against them. …they said it was not feasible prior to the last general election”.



“John Mahama and the NDC people should keep quiet and watch what President Akufo-Addo is doing”, Mr. Akwasi AddaiOdike fumed during a panel discussion hosted by Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.



Education Minister, Mathew Opoku-Prempeh has described former President John Mahama as the ‘worst’ head of state in the annals of the country’s political history.



He said “the country is suffering” because of the bad governance of the Mahama administration.



His comment comes on the heels of various comments made by the former President over the weekend.



Mahama after a unity walk in the Eastern Region criticized the free SHS policy of government chastising the ruling government for its inability to stabilize the price of petroleum products.



“We were told that it (petrol) was too expensive and that 50 percent of the petrol was made up of taxes alone and that when they win and come into office, they would remove the taxes so that petrol will (be cheaper). Today petrol is selling at GHC 22 per gallon. I am even more concerned about LPG because LPG was about GHc40 before December 7. Today LPG is more than GHc80. What it means is that for those who cannot afford LPG, they will go back to using charcoal and we all know the implications of using charcoal. When you use charcoal, it degrades the environment and so government should do something about the price of LPG particularly,” the former President stated.