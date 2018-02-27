Nii Lantey Refused To Retract ‘Damaging’ Abuga Pele Comment - Asiedu Nketia Reveals

Asiedu Nketia Related Stories Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Constituency, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye refused to retract and apologise for suggesting that the NDC will free incarcerated former National Coordinator of the National Youth Employment Agency, Abuga Pele, when it wins power in 2020. This is according to the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



The MP is reported to have made the comment at the NDC’s Unity Walk at Somanya in the Eastern Region.



“It is unfortunate but I can only say that this will not dampen the spirit of the NDC. Between 2001 and 2004, they sentenced Tsatsu Tsikata, Dan Abodakpi, Ibrahim Adam and Kwame Peprah. It did not stop us from winning elections in 2008. We are going to win the elections and bring Abuga Pele out,” the MP told the media.



The party in a statement signed by its General Secretary said: “The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC wishes to place on record that the sentiment expressed by the Honourable Member on the above sited statement do not reflect in any remotest sense the position of the party regarding the fight against corruption in the country on the matter involving the conviction of Honourable Abuga Pele in particular.”



Defending the position of the NDC on the Gold Power Drive with Samuel Eshun, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said the party issued a rebuttal because the MP failed to heed to advise to retract the comment in contention.



“He made claims about the party that are not correct so we came to set the records straight. He has the right to state his position but if a comment is made to implicate the party the gatekeepers will have to set the records straight. I did contact him (Nii Lantey Vanderpuye). He was the first person I spoke to but he insisted that he stands by that statement,” Mr. Asiedu Nketia noted.



He maintained it will be unfortunate to call for the release of the convicted former Member of Parliament for Chiana Paga, Abuga Pele from prison since the NDC initiated his prosecution.



“We wish to remind Ghanaians that the investigation and prosecution of Honourable Abuga Pele was initiated by the NDC as part of our strategy to rid the country of corruption, and this strategy involves measures to prevent corruption and how to deal with corruption when it has already occurred. They include exposure, investigation, prosecution and punishment of corruption.”



“It will therefore be absurd that after a successful conviction has been achieved in this particular case, the initiator will turn around to free any person who has been convicted as a result,” he added.