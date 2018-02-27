I Fully Endorse Nana B As The Next National Youth Organizer- Kwami Sefa Kayi

Related Stories Host of Peace FM's flagship programme "Kokrokoo", Kwami Sefa Kayi, popularly known as Chairman General, has once again declared his unflinching support for Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, for the National Youth Organizer position of the party.



The multiple award winning Presenter and his entire Kokrokoo team fully endorsed Nana B, for the NPP's National Youth Organizer position and Sammi Awuku for the National Organizer position during Tuesday edition of the Morning Show.



The Chairman General, in a passing comment on his show, clearly stated that "I am appealing to the NPP delegates to vote massively for Nana B as your next National Youth Organizer to take over from Sammi Awuku,” he stressed



Mr. Sefa Kayi has already expressed his personal conviction that Nana Boakye and Sammi Awuku are the suitable candidates to lead the party's youth and believed their immense contributions and hard work will be the fortunes for the NPP.



He was hopeful the party delegates would give them (Nana Boakye and Sammi Awuku) the nod to lead the youth in the party.







