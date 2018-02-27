More NDC Officials To Be Jailed - John Boadu Hints

Related Stories The Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu has hinted that More people especially appointees in the erstwhile Mahama administration implicated in the infamous GYEEDA scandal will be jailed.



According to him, there are ‘big fishes’ who are also guilty of causing financial loss to the state and government is working assiduously to bring them to book.



His comment comes after former GYEEDA boss, Abuga Pele and business man Philip Assibit were convicted by an Accra High court for willfully causing financial loss to the state.



Mr. Pele who was the Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga in the Upper East region was handed a 6-year sentence whiles Assibit who claimed to have secured a $65-million World Bank funding for the creation of one million jobs for the youth was jailed 12 years.



Speaking on Adom FM Monday, John Boadu said prosecution of culprits in the GYEEDA scandal is far from over.



He indicated that, the Akufo-Addo government, as part of its drive to fight corruption in the country, will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that people who defrauded the state are punished.



“A lot of people were cited in the GYEEDA report for defrauding the state so we will investigate and bring them to book”, John Boadu stressed.



