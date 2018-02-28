Mahama Has Vowed To Disown Me If… - Staunch NDC Activist

Related Stories A popular serial caller and activist of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Appiah Stadium has been warned by his acclaimed ‘father’, John Dramani Mahama to desist from verbally attacking President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the former president has threatened to disown him because he is not in support of his abuse on President Nana Addo.



He told NEAT FM’s morning show host, Kwasi Aboagye that “henceforth, I will not attack President Nana Addo again. My father [Mahama] doesn’t support what I do. He told me personally when I went to visit him.”



“John Mahama told me that should he hear me insult President Nana Addo again, I shouldn’t come closer to him and I shouldn’t step foot in his house. So I will never do that again. I respect Mahama a lot,” he added on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Police in the Ashanti Region last year arrested Appiah Stadium for describing President Nana Addo as an “Ape” and a “marijuana” [wee] smoker.



He was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra for further interrogation – but the presidency later issued a communiqué that the president is not ‘interested’ in the case so he should be set free.



