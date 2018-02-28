Let Peace & Unity Prevail In NPP - Kate Gyamfua

Related Stories NPP National Women Organizer Hopeful, Kate Gyamfua has called for unity and peace to prevail in the party.



Read full text below:



Sadly, some of us have lost the election today. That is the beauty of democracy, some may lose and some may win but in the end we all have to work together to achieve a common goal.



Losing an election is not the end of the world and your participation to the party activities, there are other capacities you can assist to make Nana Addo 2020 victory a reality, Kate Gyamfua is ready to assist you in any of such capacities. We wish you good luck in your future party endeavours. God bless you for your hard work in this election.



Congratulation to all those of you who emerged victorious in Today’s election. Kate Gyamfua is very proud of you. We are not done yet, the real job is about to start and we will work closely with you and provide you with the necessary support to achieve Nana Addo’s 2020 victory.



We need every single hand to make this a reality. We encourage you to get closer to the candidates who have lost in in today’s election in order to make Nana Addo victorious in the 2020 election. Congratulations once again and look forward to working with you.



Signed



Kate Gyamfua



NPP National Women Organizer Hopeful





