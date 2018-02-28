I Am Tired Of Ishmael Ashitey, Titus Glover Fumes

Related Stories Mr Daniel Titus Glover, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East and Deputy Minister for Transport says he is tired of Mr Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister.



Mr Glover accused Mr Ashitey of interfering in the affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema East Constituency and creating confusion among members.



Mr Glover said this on Tuesday after the Tema High Court dismissed an injunction application against the constituency election.



He alleged that he was doing everything he could to get his nephew Benjamin Ashitey elected as MP for the area.



Mr Benjamin Ashitey contested the party’s parliamentary primaries but lost to Mr Glover who was then the incumbent.



He questioned why the Regional Minister could not distant himself from the constituency internal affairs, adding that he had his share for 12 years when he was the MP for the area.



“I am tired of him, I struggled to win this seat for this party, I started with three votes now I am on 4,025, I moved President Akufo Addo from negative 1,500 from 2012 in the constituency and he now won 6,000 more against former President Mahama”, he emphasized.



“What crime have I committed against him, he has worried me for a long time and anywhere I pass, he is there, he should leave me alone to work for the country”, he retorted



He further stated that he passed through the party ranks to become an MP therefore it was unfortunate that the Regional Minister wanted his nephew who defected from the National Democratic Congress to jump to the top without serving at the grassroots.



Mr Glover added that the behavior of the Minister was not an affront to him, but would also affected their family ties as they were third cousins.



The Deputy Transport Minister cautioned the Regional Minister to put a stop to his interferences as failure to do so may force him to put aside his respect for him.